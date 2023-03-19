Fire breaks out in film studio in Kolkata

KOLKATA: A fire broke out at a film studio in Tollygunje area here on Sunday morning but there was no report of any casualty, officials said.

A fire brigade official said three fire tenders rushed to the site at NT 1 Studio to control the blaze which broke out at around 6 am.

''The fire was spotted at a godown in the compound of the studio at around 6 am but it did not spread to the shooting floors and nobody was in the godown at that moment. Three fire tenders rushed to the spot and the flames were contained and then put off in next three hours. It did not spread,'' the official said.

He said the cooling off process in some pockets of the fire was currently going on but the blaze has been doused.

There was no report of any casualty in the fire.

The cause of the fire was being investigated and the possibility of short circuit cannot be ruled out, the official said.

The incident caused panic in the congested area with residential quarters located nearby but locals joined fire brigade personnel in bringing the situation under control. The extent of damage was being ascertained but the possibility of the fire affecting any shooting schedule was not much, a film industry source said.