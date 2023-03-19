39 of 50 most polluted global cities in India; not Namma Chennai

The report pointed out that the transportation sector’s contribution to PM2.5 varies from 20-35% across Indian cities.

“The National Clean Air Program (NCAP) launched by the Indian government in 2019 was updated in 2022 with a new target of 40% reduction in PM concentration by 2026. The plan seeks to reduce PM concentrations by 20-30% by 2024 in all identified non-attainment cities (Chennai is a non-attainment city), increase air quality monitoring, and conduct source apportionment studies,” it added.