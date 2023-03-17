Ranchi-Pune IndiGo flight diverted to Nagpur due to medical emergency

NAGPUR: A Ranchi-Pune IndiGo flight made unscheduled landing at the Nagpur airport after a passenger had a medical emergency, an airport official said here on Friday.

The flight was diverted to the Nagpur airport at 10 pm on Thursday, he said, adding that the passenger was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced brought dead.

Response to a query sent to the IndiGo spokesperson was awaited.