Arunachal chopper crash: One of the pilots identified as TN's Jayanth

CHENNAI: After almost a day of rescue operation in the Indian Army helicopter crash in Arunachal Pradesh's Mandala Hills, the deceased pilot is identified to be from Theni, Tamil Nadu.
One of the deceased pilots was identified as Major Jayanth A from Theni. The other was identified as Lt Col VVB Reddy.
Arunachal Pradesh's Chief Minister Pema Khandu had issued condolence message to the families of the deceased.
At around 12:30 pm on Thursday villagers from Bangjalep under Dirang police station informed that a crashed chopper was found. The chopper was the Army Aviation's Cheetah type.
Later in the day, it was the Indian Army ordered an inquiry and the search operation for the deceased was initiated by the Army, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and the police.
Inputs from ANI
