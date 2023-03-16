PM Modi holds meeting with top ministers in Parliament

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a meeting with his top ministers in Parliament. The minister included Union Minister of Coal Pralhad Joshi, Commerce, and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju, Union Minister Information, and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur.

Today is the fourth day of the second leg of the Budget session of Parliament.

On Wednesday, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced disruptions for the third successive day with Congress and other opposition parties insisting on their demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani-Hindenburg row while the BJP members seeking an apology from Rahul Gandhi over his remarks made in London.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a lecture at Cambridge University in London recently, said, "Everybody knows and it's been in the news a lot that Indian democracy is under pressure and under attack. I am an Opposition leader in India, we are navigating that (Opposition) space."

"The institutional framework which is required for a democratic Parliament, free press, the judiciary, just the idea of mobilization, moving around all are getting constrained. So, we are facing an attack on the basic structure of Indian democracy," he had added.