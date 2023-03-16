Budget Session: TMC MPs protest with black cloth around their faces

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress MPs entered the Well of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday with black cloth tied around their mouths as they registered a unique protest which led to the adjournment in both Houses. A similar protest was seen in Lok Sabha as well.

Opposition MPs have been protesting against the Government, demanding a JPC probe into the allegations against the Adani Group. The party's MPs in both Houses wore a black cloth around their faces and entered the Well even before the Presiding officers arrived.

They kept pointing towards the Treasury benches and shouted "BJP Ministers and MPs are not allowing the opposition to speak. Not allowing the opposition to express themselves."

The MPs said that the protest will be repeated at 2 pm. Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned till 2 PM today.