Jagdeep congratulates RRR, The Elephant Whisperers teams on Oscar win

NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar on Tuesday congratulated the makers of 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' on winning Oscar and said that it is indeed another facet of our global rise and recognition.

While speaking in the Rajya Sabha, Dhankar said, "These achievements reflect a global appreciation of the vast talent, immense creativity and committed dedication of Indian artists. Indeed another facet of our global rise and recognition."

For the second consecutive day on Tuesday, the Rajya Sabha faced adjournment amid pandemonium as treasury benches sought an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in London on democracy in India and the Opposition objecting to the matter and demanding a Joint Parliamentary probe into the Adani Group.

The ruckus started almost an hour after the proceedings began, which included the tabling of papers and participation of members in a discussion on RRR's 'Naatu Naatu' song and short film 'The Elephant Whisperers' both of whom won the prestigious Oscar Award.

Team 'RRR' and 'The Elephant Whisperers' both won Oscars at the 95th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, making it a historic day for Indian filmmakers and audiences.

The 'Naatu Naatu' song music is composed by M.M. Keeravaani, while Chandrabose writes its lyrics. Before winning the Oscar, the song had bagged awards on the global stage.

In January, 'Naatu Naatu' won the Golden Globe in the 'Best Original Song' category. Five days later, 'RRR' bagged two more awards at the 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards. One for the 'Best Song' and another for 'Best Foreign Language Film.'