Farzi style: Youth arrested for throwing 'money' from moving car

CHENNAI: YouTuber Joravar Singh Kalsi and his friend were arrested by the Gurugram police, after a video of them 'throwing currency notes' on the road went viral.

As per reports, Police said they were recreating the money-chasing scene from the series 'Farzi', by Shahid Kapoor and KK Menon.

The incident took place in the underpass of DLF Golf Course Road in Gurugram on March 2.

To replicate the scene from the web series, Lucky Kamboj (friend) can be seen throwing cash from a white car's trunk while wearing a mask in the video as Joravar drives the car.

The video was posted by them on their social media handle but later deleted. However, the Gurugram Police have registered a case under the Motor Vehicle Act for dangerous driving and endangering the lives of others.

If sources are to be trusted, the notes used were fake.

Police came to know about an incident through a video on social media where two men tried to re-create a scene from a movie by throwing currency notes from a car on Golf course road. Police filed a case under various sections of IPC. Main accused identified, said Vikas Kaushik, ACP, DLF Gurugram to ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)