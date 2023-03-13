Popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global': Modi on RRR's Oscar win

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the 'RRR' team for bagging the 'Best Original Song' Award at the 95th Academy Awards and stated that the power-packed song 'Nattu Nattu' popularity has gone global.
He took to his official Twitter handle and wrote, "Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars." (sic)
Before bagging the 'Best Original Song' Award at the ceremony, the song 'Nattu Nattu' was performed live on the Oscar stage with the song's singers, which even got a standing ovation from the audience. 'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars.
Team RRR also took to Twitter and shared their reaction and wrote, "We're blessed that #RRRMovie is the first feature film to bring INDIA's first ever #Oscar in the Best Song Category with #NaatuNaatu! No words can describe this surreal moment. Dedicating this to all our amazing fans across the world. THANK YOU!! JAI HIND!" (sic)
'Naatu Naatu' has won the award trumping big names like Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandrabose accepted the award on behalf of the team. Singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava and composer along with director SS Rajamouli and lead actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan are all present at the big event.
It is to be noted that 'Naatu Naatu' is the first Telugu song to be nominated in the 'Original Song' category at the Oscars.The song competed against 'Applause' from the film 'Tell It Like A Woman,' 'Hold My Hand' from the movie 'Top Gun: Maverick,' 'Lift me Up' from 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' and 'This Is Life,' from 'Everything, Everywhere All At Once'.
'RRR' is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively. The film collected over Rs 1,200 crore worldwide. Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, and Shriya Saran also starred in the film.
