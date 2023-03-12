Modi inaugurates 118-km Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway

MANDYA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the 118 Km long Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway project here.

It will reduce the travel time between the two cities from around three hours to about 75 minutes, according to officials.

The Rs 8,480 crore project involved six-laning of the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of NH-275 and will act as a catalyst for socio-economic development in the region, they said.