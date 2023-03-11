Bihar DyCM Tejashwi skips CBI summons

PATNA: Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, who was summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday for questioning in connection with land-for-jobs “scam”, skipped to appear before the probe agency in New Delhi citing personal reasons.

Tejashwi had received the CBI summon on Friday when the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was conducting searches at his residence in the national capital. His wife Rajshree Yadav was also present there.

The federal agency summoned RJD leader Yadav for questioning on Saturday after he had skipped the previous date on March 4, officials said.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently questioned RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi -- former chief ministers of Bihar -- in Delhi and Patna respectively.

The case pertains to people allegedly given employment in the railways in return for land parcels gifted or sold at cheap rates to the Yadav family and its associates, the officials said.

After the recent questioning of his parents, Tejashwi Yadav had alleged that investigation agencies were acting against political opponents of the ruling BJP at the Centre. “It is an open secret that probe agencies are acting against political opponents of the BJP and helping those who agree to align with that party,” the RJD leader had said.

Yadav said Prasad, as the railway minister, had “no powers” to give employment in exchange for favours.

The CBI has filed a charge sheet in the land-for-jobs case against Prasad, Rabri Devi and 14 others under charges of criminal conspiracy and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and all the accused have been summoned on March 15 by a special court, officials said.

The allegations have been denied by members of the Yadav family.

The officials said the fresh round of questioning is taking place as part of “further investigation” on the basis of fresh inputs gathered by it during its ongoing probe.

The CBI has alleged that during Lalu Prasad’s tenure as the railway minister in the UPA government from 2004 to 2009, favourite candidates were appointed in the railways in violation of norms and procedures.