Temple attacks: Aus assures Indians’ safety

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday raised with his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese the issue of recent attacks on temples in Australia even as the two leaders focused on concluding an ambitious trade pact by this year and bolster security cooperation in the Indo-Pacific during their first summit talks.

The two sides inked four agreements providing for cooperation in areas of sports, innovation, audio-visual production and solar power following talks between Modi and Albanese.

The discussions were focused on boosting cooperation in clean energy, trade and investment, defence and security, critical minerals, migration and mobility, supply chains, education, culture and sports.

“It is a matter of regret that reports of attacks on temples have come regularly from Australia over the past few weeks. It is natural that such news worries everyone in India, disturbs our mind,” Modi said in the presence of Albanese.

“I conveyed these feelings and concerns to Prime Minister Albanese and he has assured me that the safety of the Indian community is of special priority for him. Our teams will be in regular contact on this matter, and will cooperate as much as possible,” he said.