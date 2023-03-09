Delhi excise scam: Kavitha to face ED sleuths on March 11

NEW DELHI/HYDERABAD: Ahead of her appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the Delhi excise policy scam case, BRS leader K Kavitha on Thursday said she has done nothing wrong and alleged that targeting leaders using probe agencies has been the BJP’s modus operandi at the time of elections.

Kavitha, daughter of Telangana Chief Minister M K Chandrasekhar Rao, has been summoned by the ED in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the excise policy.

She was summoned by the ED to depose before it on Thursday, but the agency agreed to her request to appear on March 11 as she has announced a hunger strike on March 10 in support of the women’s reservation bill.

Addressing reporters, Kavitha accused the BJP government at the Centre of using probe agencies to target political parties and leaders who do not subscribe to its ideology.