Thunderstorm with rain likely in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar: IMD

NEW DELHI: The districts of Mumbai, Pune and Ahmednagar are expected to experience thunderstorms with lightning and moderate spells of rain, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Tuesday.

Along with the thunderstorm, lightning with light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph is also very likely to occur in the said districts.

IMD in its forecast at 9:30 am stated, "Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning and light to moderate spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar during next 3-4 hours."

Meanwhile, due to recent unseasonal rainfall in Maharashtra on the wee hours of Monday, farmers suffered losses. Nashik's Chandori, Saikheda, Odha, Mohadi village, etc. areas of Niphad division of taluka received unseasonal rains along with strong wind.

Crops like wheat, gram, maize, banana, and tomato suffered massive damage according to reports.