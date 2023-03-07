PM Modi receives warm welcome in Guwahati

"Joined the oath-taking ceremony of Neiphiu Rio Ji and his Council of Ministers. I am confident that this team, which is a blend of youth and experience, will continue the good governance trajectory of Nagaland and fulfil people's aspirations.

My best wishes to them," tweeted the Prime Minister. Earlier on Tuesday, PM arrived in Shillong to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and his ministerial team.

"Attended the oath-taking ceremony of Conrad Sangma Ji and his ministerial team. Congratulations to those who took an oath. Best wishes to them in their pursuit of taking Meghalaya to new heights of growth," tweeted the Prime Minister.

PM Modi is also scheduled to take part in the oath-taking ceremony of Manik Saha as the Chief Minister of Tripura on Wednesday.