Holi celebrations at its peak in Jaipur after a grey Covid period

The businessmen and officials associated with the tourism industry said that it's the first time Jaipur is witnessing a huge crowd of tourists for the festival after the Covid season is over.

And this is a matter of happiness for the hotel industry and tourism sector. In another event, MP Ghanashyam Tiwari was seen celebrating the Dhulandi festival and drenched in colours at his residence.

Some BJP MPs also joined the celebrations at MP Tiwari's residence and were seen singing folk songs and dancing.

'Holi and Dhulandi is a festival of democracy', said MP Tiwari in a conversation with ANI, 'it is celebrated by people of every religion and caste'.

He added that election is also round the corner which will also be celebrated. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla was also seen celebrating Holi along with other MPs at his residence.