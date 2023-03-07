Attukal Pongala celebration begins in Kerala's Bhagavathy temple

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: The 'Attukal Pongala' festival celebration began in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday with fanfare. Marking the occasion women devotees lit hearths and offered cooked dishes to 'Pongala' at Attukal Bhagavathy temple.

Attukal Bhagavathy Temple which is known as "women's Sabarimala" is famous for its Pongala festival. Women in huge number throng to the temple during the festival.

Devotees prepare dishes to offer to Goddess in earthen pots and use logs of coconut trees for the fire. While briefing the press on the preparedness on Sunday Thiruvananthapuram Mayor Arya Rajendran said "The Attukal Pongala festival will be celebrated following green protocol and the preparations are in the final stage."

Further stating that the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation spent Rs 5.16 crore for the maintenance of roads. Corporation has modified 16 roads and Smart City has modified 10 roads.

Rs 70 lakh has been spent for electrification purposes. Soon after the completion of the festival, cleaning of the city will be done by Corporation cleaning employees with the support of various organisations.

The Corporation will collect the bricks used for Pongala after the festival and will be given to those constructing houses under the Life Mission project.