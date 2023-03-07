Application fee for NEET-UG increased by Rs 100

CHENNAI: The application fee for NEET-UG 2023 examination has been increased by Rs 100, according to a Daily Thanthi report.

As per the revised application fee, general category candidates will now have to pay Rs 1,700, general-EWS and OBC-NCL category candidates will have to pay Rs 1,600 and the SC/ST/PwBD/Third gender candidates have to deposit Rs 1,000. The exam fee is ₹9,500 for all candidates outside India.

NEET is being conducted for admission to medical courses in medical colleges across the country. The last date to register for the NEET 2023 and the payment of application fee is April 6 and the test is scheduled to be held on May 7, 2023.