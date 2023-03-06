Excise policy case: Court sends Sisodia to judicial custody till Mar 20

Earlier today, the CBI produced Sisodia before a city court in connection with the case. He was produced before special judge M K Nagpal on the expiry of his seven-day custodial interrogation allowed by the court earlier.

Last week, the CBI arrested Sisodia in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

Following the arrest, he resigned from his post as the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi on February 28, Meanwhile, on March 4, the Rouse Avenue Court extended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand of Sisodia in the Delhi liquor scam case. The Special Judge MK Nagpal granted two more days of remand of Manish Sisodia to CBI.

The Court also earlier issued notice to CBI on bail moved by 51-year-old Sisodia and listed the matter for March 10.