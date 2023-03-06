Sisodia's CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today

NEW DELHI: Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who was sent to CBI custody will be produced in court on Monday following his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case.

He was arrested by the investigative agency in a case pertaining to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

Following the arrest, he resigned from his post as the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi on February 28, Meanwhile, on March 4, the Rouse Avenue Court extended the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remand of Sisodia in the Delhi liquor scam case.

The Special Judge MK Nagpal granted two more days of remand of Manish Sisodia to CBI.

The Court also issued notice to CBI on bail moved by 51-year-old Sisodia and listed the matter for March 10.

While seeking further remand of Sisodia, CBI counsel had stated, "He's still non-cooperative and we need his further custody to confront him with two persons."

"A lot of time went in his medicals. One whole day went in the petition he filed in the Supreme Court which was dismissed," CBI had told the Court.

Senior Advocate Dayan Krishan had appeared for Sisodia opposing the CBI application seeking an extension of remand and submitted that "What is the difference between what was on day 1 and today? Raids were conducted at my house and my office too... keeping me in CBI custody would produce a document, is this logical???"

Senior Advocate Mohit Mathur had also appeared for Sisodia and submitted that while considering all of this my wife's medical condition is being kept aside.

"The man who is not going to run away has to be seen that way too," he said. During the hearing, Manish Sisodia himself submitted in the court that CBI officials are taking care of me, treating me respectfully and giving all things and not using any third degree.

"But they are making me sit so long 9-10 hours daily and asking the same questions again and again... it is not less not mental harassment," he said. On that, Court directed CBI not to ask repetitive questions.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader his bail petition in a trial court stated that no fruitful purpose would be served keeping him in custody as all the recoveries have already been made.

Sisodia also stated that he has joined the investigation as and when called for by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The other accused persons arrested in this case have already been granted bail.

Sisodia further stated that he holds the important constitutional post of Deputy CM of Delhi and has deep roots in the society.

Rouse Avenue Court earlier while sending Sisodia to CBI remand directed that the interrogation of the accused during the remand period shall be conducted at some place having CCTV coverage in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the said footage shall be preserved by the CBI.

While sending Sisodia to CBI remand, the trial court observed that the accused had joined the investigation of this case on two earlier occasions, but it has also been observed that he has failed to provide satisfactory answers to most of the questions put to him during his examination and interrogation conducted and has thus, failed to legitimately explain the incriminating evidence which has allegedly surfaced against him in the investigation conducted so far.

It is true that he cannot be expected to make self-incriminating statements, but the interests of justice and of a fair investigation require that he should come up with some legitimate answers to the questions which are being put to him by the Investigation officer, said the court