Delhi CJ, Judges visit Rashtrapati Bhavan's Amrit Udyan on invitation

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu along with Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and judges of the High Court of Delhi visited the Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday.

Earlier on January 29, President Droupadi Murmu attended the opening of 'Amrit Udyan' at the gardens of Rashtrapati Bhavan.

The gardens at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, have been given a common name, 'Amrit Udyan', as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'.