Might award MLA's accused son Padma Bhushan: Kejriwal's jibe at BJP

DAVANGERE: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday after BJP's MLA's son was found taking a bribe when the Lokayukta conducted the raid, saying he might be honoured with "Padma Bhushan".

"Minister's son was found with Rs 8cr but Manish Sisodia was arrested and he wasn't. They might award him, Padma Bhushan, next year," Kejriwal said while addressing a gathering in poll-bound Karnataka.

BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa on Friday resigned as the chairman of Karnataka Soaps and Detergents Limited (KSDL) hours after the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta raided the house of his son Prashant Madal and recovered Rs 6 crore cash.

BJP MLA Virupakshappa submitted his resignation to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraja Bommai. In a letter, Virupakshappa claimed that there was some conspiracy against his family.

Earlier on Friday morning, the anti-corruption wing of Lokayukta raided the residence of MLA Madal Virupakshappa's son Prashant Madal and recovered Rs 6 crore cash.

On Thursday, Karnataka Lokayukta officers caught Virupakshappa's son while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh.

"The anti-corruption branch of Lokayukta yesterday caught Prashanth Madal, son of BJP MLA Madal Virupakshappa while taking a bribe of Rs 40 lakh. Over Rs 1.7 crore in cash was recovered from his office," Karnataka Lokayukta said.

Lokayukta was on duty after getting a complaint about the demand for a bribe.