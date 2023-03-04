Holi special train from Coimbatore to Patna

CHENNAI: A one-way special train will be operated from Coimbatore Junction to Patna (in Bihar) on March 05 to clear the extra rush of traffic in view of Holi.

Train no 06049 Coimbatore Jn – Patna one-way special train will leave Coimbatore junction at 20.45 hrs on March 5 (Sunday) to reach Patna at 20.00 hrs on Tuesday, March 7.

The train comprising two AC tier-III, eight sleeper class and general second class coaches would stop Tirupur, Erode, Salem, Jolarpettai, Katpadi, Perambur, Gudur, Ongole Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam Road, Palasa, Khurda Road, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Bhadrak, Balasore, Jaleswar, Hijili, Midnapore, Bishnupur, Bankura, Adra, Asansol, Chittaranjan, Madhupur, Jasidih, Jhajha, Kiul, Mokama, Bakhtiyarpur, Patna Saheb and Rajendra Nagar.

Train no 06049 Coimbatore Jn – Patna Jn Special would stop at Tirupur for two mins from 21.28, five minutes at Erode from 22.15 hrs, five minutes at Salem from 23.15 hrs, five minutes from 01.15 hrs at Jolarpettai, two minutes each from 03.38 at Katpadi and at Perambur from 5.40hrs.

Advance reservation for the above special train is open.