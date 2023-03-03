Sukesh’s another letter levels fresh allegations against Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Another letter by incarcerated alleged conman, Sukesh Chandrashekhar has now surfaced, which is addressed to the media and social media pages, making fresh allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain.

Chandrashekhar, who is lodged in the national capital's Mandoli jail, has alleged in his five-page letter that Sisosdia's arrest by CBI is just a starting and that he has "looted commissions" in every department that he was heading as being a Deputy Chief Minister.

"All that matters to them (AAP leaders Kejriwal, Sisodia and Jain) is commission," he wrote.

Referring to a tablet scam, Chandrashekhar has alleged that he had bought tablets (for distribution to children) from a Chinese company, which the Kejriwal government decided to hand over the tender to someone else in exchange for 20 per cent extra commission.

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar on Friday said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain reportedly sang "Ye dosti hum nhi todenge" on his birthday on March 25, 2017.

He said that every single decision in terms of commission and kickbacks were always discussed in Kejriwal's presence and were finally decided and proved by him (Kejriwal).

Chadrashekhar has claimed that kickbacks more than a "1000 odd crore" were decided and routed to Kejriwal through various person's nationally and internationally.

Recalling how Kejriwal and Jain in 2017 sang "Ye dosti hum nahi todenge" on his (Sukesh) birthday to "persuade" him to bring in contributions from Middle East and South India, Chandrashekhar wrote that there is only "payback" now and no friendship.

In reference to an international newspaper article backing the government, Sukesh claimed the same was published through him and was used by the AAP leaders to their benefit.

On Jain's recent resignation, Chandrashekhar has alleged that Kejriwal made Jain resign only now after the alleged conman challenged him during the ED custody four days ago.

He weote: "As you knew I was taken to ED custody, and you got to know through reports that Mr. Chaturvedi who is yours and Satyender Jain's hawala operator and shell entry operator has been summoned by ED in my case, you, and Mr. Jain got spooked to what all disclosures I must be making in ED against Satyender Jain, Chaturvedi and you, 4 days ago."

"You know I have disclosed the role of Satyender Jain in my case, and both of you know very clearly whats going to hit you on this regards, that's why you decided to make Satyender Jain also resign along with Mr. Sisodia, or else why 9 months not this step and now suddenly when I have made disclosures and Chatturvedi summoned by ED, in my case," he added.

Chandrashekhar has ended his letter by sending Holi greetings to his well-wishers and actor Jacqueline Fernandez.

"I wish all media friends, my family, well-wishers, supporters, and my love, my princess ever beautiful Jacquiline a very Happy Holi... I love you my baby girl, my bomma (doll) forever," he said.