PMLA charges: ED stand sought on Sukesh’s plea

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Enforcement Directorate to state its stand on a plea by alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar challenging the framing of charges against him under the anti-money laundering law in connection with a 2017 Election Commission bribery case.

Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma heard the counsel for the petitioner as well as the agency, and said the matter “needs further consideration” while seeking written submissions from the parties. “Both of you file written submissions. I am not issuing notice (at this stage),” said the judge.

The money laundering probe arises from a 2017 Delhi police case which alleged that Chandrashekhar allegedly took money from former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran to bribe Election Commission officials to get the AIADMK ‘two leaves’ symbol for the VK Sasikala faction in a by-election to the R K Nagar assembly seat in Tamil Nadu. The matter would be heard next on April 5.