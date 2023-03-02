Italian PM Giorgia arrives in New Delhi to attend Raisina Dialogue

NEW DELHI: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in New Delhi on Thursday to attend the eighth edition of Raisina Dialogue.

The multilateral conference held annually in New Delhi will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will be the chief guest and the keynote speaker at the inaugural session of the eighth Raisina Dialogue, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The Ministry of External Affairs is organising the event in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) from March 2-4. The conference, which is being organised under the theme "Provocation, Uncertainty, Turbulence: Lighthouse in the Tempest?" , will see the participation of representatives from over 100 countries.

The conference which will commence on Thursday will begin with an inaugural session from 6:30 - 7:30 pm (IST). This will be followed by an inaugural dinner from 7:45-9:45 pm which will include welcome remarks by Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra. There will be keynote addresses by Minister of Health and Family Welfare-Mansukh Mandaviya, Senior Vice President, Japan International Cooperation Agency, Japan-Sachiko Imoto, Member of Parliament, Portuguese National Parliament, Portugal-Ricardo Baptista Leite.

From 10:20 - 11:10 pm on Thursday, there will be a session on 'Conversations Over Kahwa' which will be presided by Member, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, India- Sanjeev Sanyal, Political Director, Cabinet Office of the Prime Minister, Hungary-Balazs Orban, Founder, Her Afghanistan, USA, Mariam Wardak, among others.

Day two of the Raisina Dialogue will begin with ministerial remarks session by Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan from 9 -9:10 am. This will be followed by a panel discussion from 9:10-9:50 am, further details of which are yet to be announced.