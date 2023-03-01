Samajwadi Party promoted ‘One district, one mafia’ scheme: Yogi

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over his photo with an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case which went viral on social media.

Adityanath said in the state assembly that the previous Samajwadi Party government handed over the state to the mafias, and ran the 'One district, one mafia' scheme.

"We launched the 'One district, one product' scheme which created lakhs of employment opportunities and made the poor self-reliant," he said.

The chief minister said that there are two ways to solve any problem-- either you run away or you participate to resolve it. He said that since 2017, the state's government is working towards the basic mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Saath Vikas'.

Adityanath further targeted the Opposition, saying tax evasion used to happen in previous governments and one will find many examples of this in many reports, including that of the CAG.

"These (Opposition parties) people used to say that if a Chief Minister will go to Noida, he would lose the election. The Leader of the Opposition had also accepted that he would not visit the city, but we proved this myth wrong," he said.

The Chief Minister said that the government should not run away from the problems but accept the challenge.

"The Finance Minister presented a self-reliant budget with the concept of all-inclusive overall development. In the last six years, the size of the state's budget has more than doubled. The government allocated Rs 6.90 lakh crore for the development," he pointed out.