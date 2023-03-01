PM candidate irrelevant, we should fight united: Kharge on Stalin b'day meet

CHENNAI: Party leaders opposed to the BJP have all echoed the need for all the Opposition parties to put up a united front to defeat the ruling NDA alliance.

Farooq Abdullah, leader of the National Conference, while landing in Chennai said there is nothing wrong about Stalin becoming the Prime Minister. Taking a similar tone in his speech, he said Stalin is India's hope and called on the opposition parties to be on one front. He said it is unacceptable for Jammu and Kashmir to be made a Union Territory.

Abdullah called on Stalin to national politics and added the PM candidate would be named after the opposition parties win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Responding to Abdullah, Indian National Congress chief Mallikarjuna Kharge said it is irrelevant who is the Prime Minister candidate, it is important that we stay united in our fight. Turning to Stalin he said, "I have all the rights to bless you as I am 81 years old and you have turned 70."

He lauded Tamil Nadu for being both an industrial hub and for being a welfare State.

Kharge making the meeting's intention clear said this stage is a foundation to win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He was positive about Tamil Nadu not "yielding an inch" to BJP.

Akhilesh Yadav heaped praises for Stalin for opposing the controversial farm laws. He said Stalin works for people's welfare and asserted that his party is not against any faith.

Despite being the last one at the party, Bihar's deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav called the stage a platform for socialist and social justice ideas and condemned the idea of India that looks down at the marginalised communities with contempt. Lauding Stalin and the Dravidian movement, the RJD leader said political parties of North India should focus on social justice issues.