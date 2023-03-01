Gurugram: Man held for stealing flower pots set up for G20 event

GURUGRAM: Gurugram police have arrested one person in connection with a case related to theft of flower pots set up for the G20 event, police said on Wednesday.

Earlier a video had earlier gone viral on social media, which showed two people purportedly stealing the flower pots kept on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway.

The accused has been identified as one 50-year-old Manmohan, a resident of Gurugram. "Police have seized the stolen flower pots and the car used in the theft," said Gurugram police. Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Joint CEO, SK Chahal has taken cognizance of the situation.

"It has come to our cognizance and action will be taken against them," SK Chahal said.

The incident took place on Monday in front of the Ambience mall on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway and the men in the video can be seen putting the flower pots in the SUV.

