MP: 15-year-old boy jumps to death from water tank in Gwalior

GWALIOR: A 15-year-old boy, who was emotionally disturbed following his mother’s death, died apparently after jumping off a public water tank in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior, police said on Tuesday.

The Class 10 student ended his life on the premises of the Indian Air Force’s Maharajpura Station on Monday, said the official. Maharajpura police station in-charge Pankaj Tyagi said they were informed about the boy’s death by the IAF station authorities.

Citing the teenager’s family members, the official said he jumped off the overhead water storage facility in their neighbourhood. Initial investigation showed that the boy was depressed after his mother died two years ago.

He lived with his father, an air force personnel, elder brother and sister on the IAF station campus, he said. Further investigation is on to ascertain the triggers behind his extreme step, he added.