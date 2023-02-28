Gujarat: Explosion in Valsad's pharma company; 2 dead, 2 injured

"We received a call that a fire had broke out. Till now two bodies have been found. Two people are admitted to the hospital. When I reached here with the firefighters there was no security personnel. We cannot start the fire fighting operation as we are not sure, which chemical is there, which has caused the fire," Rahul Murari, firefighter Sarigam said.

"Two died and two people were injured in a blast that occurred at a company in Sarigam GIDC around 11.30 pm yesterday night," Vijay Singh Gurjar, SP, Valsaid said, adding that the rescue operation has been stopped temporarily, which will be to be resumed in the morning. The reason behind the blast and the condition of workers, inside the factory, is yet to be ascertained.

Further information is awaited.