Earthquake of 3.2 magnitude hits Manipur’s Noney

NONEY: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 hit the Noney district of Manipur in the early hours of Tuesday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS).

The quake struck at around 2.46 am with a depth of 25 km.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:3.2, Occurred on 28-02-2023, 02:46:39 IST, Lat: 24.67 & Long: 93.66, Depth: 25 Km, Location: Noney, Manipur, India,” the NCS said in a tweet.