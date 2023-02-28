Cong to take BJP head-on in Assembly, LS polls

NEW DELHI : Congress on Tuesday said that the party has firmly resolved to take on BJP in the upcoming state elections and the General elections.

While asserting that it has taken three big moves post 2019 Lok Sabha polls, including the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party took credit for the scrapping of the farm laws and non-implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Addressing a press conference, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said, “The third big work the party has done is electing a party president who rose from the block level to this position.”

Since 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the party has consistently and concertedly taken a series of steps to ensure institutional reforms within the party to strengthen ourselves and in turn to combat a brutal authoritarian regime, she said.

It said that the Congress is combative on the street on issues of people. “We have repeatedly taken to streets against the CAA, we have taken to streets against anti-farmers laws, we have taken to streets against the alarmingly high level of unemployment, we have taken to streets against back breaking high prices. And each time we have taken to the streets – our leaders have faced the agencies – which have become puppets of the government and the brutal police force.”

Shrinate said, “The upcoming state elections in Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana – will be fought with vigour and our victory will set the tone for the general elections next year.”

Shrinate said the Raipur plenary of the Congress with a Haath Se Haath Jodoa? as its central theme has not just laid the ground for significant organisational changes which ensure a 50 per cent reservation across all posts for SC, ST, OBC, Minorities and women, but will also ensure a more young and agile party with 50 per cent of all posts to be filled in by people under the age of 50 years. The plenary has outlined the need for mass contact programmes.