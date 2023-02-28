Akhilesh flays UP budget, says it is 'directionless'

INDIA: Terming the Uttar Pradesh budget as ''directionless'', Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said it neither offers solutions to present problems nor shows way for the future.

Yadav, who is the Leader of Opposition, told the state assembly that many parameters of the state have not improved.

''This was the seventh budget of the government. Every time, it says the budget presented is historic and the biggest. Even after that many parameters of the state have not improved. The government should also go through the Niti Aayog 2023-24 ranking of Uttar Pradesh,'' he said.

Flaying the budget proposals, he said ''It neither has a solution to present problems nor a way for the future. The double engine government, which promised doubling of farmers' income, is also not there.'' ''It neither has 'rozgar' (employment) nor 'vichar' (thought),'' he added.

The government is showing a dream of achieving USD 1 trillion economy but it should see the Niti Aayog report -''Satat Vikas Lakshya-2021'' and see where Uttar Pradesh stands.. Uttar Pradesh lags behind on various fronts and there was a need to understand ''samajwadi siddhant'' (fundamental of socialism).

'''Sabka Saath, Sabka vikas' (inclusive development) or 'Ram Rajya'' is not possible without Samajwadi (socialism),'' he asserted.