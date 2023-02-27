National

Delhi excise scam case: CBI produces Manish Sisodia before court

There was a heavy security presence in and outside the Rouse Avenue Courts premises.
CBI brings Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia to Rouse Avenue Court.ANI
PTI

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Monday produced Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, arrested in a corruption case related to the excise policy, before a city court.

The agency produced Sisodia before special judge M K Nagpal and was likely to seek his custodial interrogation.

The CBI on Sunday evening arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped liquor policy for 2021-22.

