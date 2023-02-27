'Congress considering Bharat Jodo Yatra 2, from East to West'

CHENNAI: After the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party is now considering another yatra from east-to-west, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday

“There is a lot of enthusiasm and energy. I also think personally it is needed but the format of the east-to-west yatra may turn out to be different from the format of the south-to-north Bharat Jodo Yatra," Ramesh told news agency PTI.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, one of the longest padayatra, was carried out from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir. The East-to-West yatra will be carried out from Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat to Gujarat's Porbandar, PTI reported.

The yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, began on September 7 from Kanniyakumari and concluded on January 30 in Srinagar.

It is reported that the yatra covered a distance of approximately 4,000 kms crossing 13 states and 1 union territory over the course of 4 and half months.

With inputs from PTI