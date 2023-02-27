National

'Congress considering Bharat Jodo Yatra 2, from East to West'

“There is a lot of enthusiasm and energy. I also think personally it is needed but the format of the east-to-west yatra may turn out to be different from the format of the south-to-north Bharat Jodo Yatra," Ramesh told news agency PTI.
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, at the party’s 85th plenary session in Raipur on Sunday.
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, at the party’s 85th plenary session in Raipur on Sunday.ANI
Online Desk

CHENNAI: After the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party is now considering another yatra from east-to-west, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday

“There is a lot of enthusiasm and energy. I also think personally it is needed but the format of the east-to-west yatra may turn out to be different from the format of the south-to-north Bharat Jodo Yatra," Ramesh told news agency PTI.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, one of the longest padayatra, was carried out from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir. The East-to-West yatra will be carried out from Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat to Gujarat's Porbandar, PTI reported.

The yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, began on September 7 from Kanniyakumari and concluded on January 30 in Srinagar.

It is reported that the yatra covered a distance of approximately 4,000 kms crossing 13 states and 1 union territory over the course of 4 and half months.

With inputs from PTI

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Kashmir
Kanniyakumari
Padayatra
Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh
'Bharat Jodo Yatra'
Pasighat
Cong leader Jairam Ramesh
east-to-west
south-to-north
Porbandar

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in