'Congress considering Bharat Jodo Yatra 2, from East to West'

CHENNAI: After the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra, the party is now considering another yatra from east-to-west, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on Sunday
“There is a lot of enthusiasm and energy. I also think personally it is needed but the format of the east-to-west yatra may turn out to be different from the format of the south-to-north Bharat Jodo Yatra," Ramesh told news agency PTI.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra, one of the longest padayatra, was carried out from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir. The East-to-West yatra will be carried out from Arunachal Pradesh's Pasighat to Gujarat's Porbandar, PTI reported.
The yatra led by Rahul Gandhi, began on September 7 from Kanniyakumari and concluded on January 30 in Srinagar.
It is reported that the yatra covered a distance of approximately 4,000 kms crossing 13 states and 1 union territory over the course of 4 and half months.
With inputs from PTI
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android