'Blue economy is intrinsically linked to Sustainable Development Goal 14'

INDIA: "The agenda of World Economic Forum Davos 2022 recognised the fact that G20 nations primarily have 45 per cent of global coastline and jurisdictional responsibility over 21 per cent of World's Exclusive Economic Zone," the CAG said, adding, "Therefore, eradicating poverty from the world would require realising the full potential of the Blue Economy in all countries, while ensuring a sustainable flow of resources."

Comptroller and Auditor General of India Girish Chandra Murmu on Monday said that blue economy is intrinsically linked to the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 14, labelled as 'Life below Water', which concerns the conservation and sustainable use of the oceans, seas and marine resources for sustainable development.

"The UN (United Nations) has declared the decade 2021-2030 as the decade of "Ocean Science for Sustainable Development"," said Girish Chandra Murmu.

During a seminar on the blue economy on Monday, the CAG of India said, "SDG 14 helps to focus attention on the priority area of the blue economy. However, the concept of the blue economy can be grounded in a more holistic perspective of other Sustainable Development Goals, such as SDG 13 -- climate action, SDG 6 -- clean water; SDG 7 -- clean and renewable energy, etc."

He added, "...which also highlight areas such as fresh water and riverine life and resources; the issue of marine pollution from oil spillage and fossil fuel dependent shipping and transportation modalities; biodiversity and marine agricultural resources etc."