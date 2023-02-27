ADGP Kashmir holds security review meeting at Pulwama

SRINAGAR: Additional Director General Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar on Monday visited district Pulwama where he held a detailed security review meeting in which officers of Police and other security forces participated, police said.

In the security meeting, officers including Army's Sector Commander, DIG Police, DIG CRPF, SSP Pulwama, Army's CO and CRPF's Commandants and other officers were present.

ADGP Kashmir was briefed about the overall security measures put in place by the participating officers.

"During the meeting, ADGP Kashmir imparted upon them to implement additional security measures in order to prevent such terror incidents," police said.

While instructing the officers present in the meeting, ADGP Kashmir stressed to enhance counter-terror operations in Pulwama district.

"He also directed police officers present in the meeting to generate more humint and techint and further launch counter-terrorist operations along with security forces.

Besides, the process for identifying hybrid terrorists and taking appropriate actions were also discussed in the meeting," police said.