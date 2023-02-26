Ready to back any peace plan to end war: PM Modi
NEW DELHI: India has been pressing for resolving the Ukraine conflict through diplomacy and dialogue and it is ready to contribute to any peace process, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday after holding wide-ranging talks with visiting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The talks between the two leaders covered the entire gamut of bilateral ties as well as key regional and global issues, including Ukraine war.
Scholz said the world is suffering as a consequence of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine and asserted that no one can change borders through the use of violence.
The war in Ukraine has led to immense loss and destruction, he said, adding “it is a catastrophe”.
The German Chancellor’s visit came a day after the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. “We’ve to ensure countries in Asia, Africa and America are not strongly and negatively impacted by the terrible war of aggression,” Scholz said.
Modi said since the beginning, India has been emphasising resolving the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue. “India is ready to contribute to any peace process,” PM Modi said.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android