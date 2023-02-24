No near alternate date for NEET-PG: NBE to SC

NEW DELHI: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) on Friday told the Supreme Court that around 2.09 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET-PG exam 2023, which is scheduled for March 5, and no alternative date for conducting the exam may be available in the near future if it is postponed. The submissions were made before a bench of justices SR Bhat and Dipankar Datta, hearing two petitions seeking postponement of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-PG exam.