Exam help centres for CUET-UG aspirants: UGC

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday announced setting up of examination help centres for creating awareness among CUET-UG aspirants and providing guidance for filling applications. The Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for admission in undergraduate programmes at all central universities is scheduled from May 21 to 31. “This is to ensure more participation and help provide equal opportunities to the candidates from rural and remote areas,” UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.