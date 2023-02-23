SC directs Dwarka court to grant interim bail to Pawan Khera

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court on Thursday directed the Dwarka Court to grant interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera and issued notice to Assam Police and UP Police on Congress leader Pawan Khera's plea seeking clubbing of FIRs.

Supreme Court said, "Till the next date of hearing, the petitioner will be released on interim bail by Dwarka court." SC directed the Dwarka court to grant interim relief to Pawan Khera.

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Thursday said that he is "ready to fight the long battle" soon after Assam Police arrested him in the national capital.

"We will see (in which case they are taking me). It's a long battle and I'm ready to fight," said Khera as Delhi Police took him after he was deboarded from an aircraft at Delhi airport.

Delhi Police said that a request was received from Assam Police for assistance in the arrest of accused Pawan Khera in case FIR No. 19/2023, PS Dima Hasao, District Haflong, Assam.

"Based upon the same, requisite local assistance was provided and upon the requisition of Assam Police, accused Shri Pawan Khera was detained from Terminal 1 of IGI Airport and has been subsequently arrested by the IO concerned of Assam Police," a Delhi Police official told ANI.

"Necessary legal action shall follow," they added.