SC verdict in AIADMK leadership row today

CHENNAI: All eyes are on the Supreme Court which on Thursday will deliver its verdict on a batch of pleas relating to the tussle between former chief ministers Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam over AIADMK leadership. Earlier, a division bench had asked all parties to file their written submissions and the judgment is likely to be pronounced before noon. The apex court had listed the matter in its daily cause list and the judgment will be pronounced by Justice Dinesh Maheshwari.