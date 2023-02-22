Jammu Srinagar Highway reopens, stranded vehicles allowed first

SRINAGAR: After remaining closed for two days due to landslide on the road stretch between Ramban and Banihal, the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was reopened for traffic on Wednesday, officials said.

The priority is to clear the backlog of stranded vehicles, officials said.

"After clearance of debris near Sherbibi, stranded vehicles are being cleared. People are advised not to overtake, and keep lane discipline," Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police said.

The National Highway was blocked on Tuesday due to landslide at CPPL Mess between Ramban and Banihal.

The highway is the lifeline of the Kashmir valley and the main road link connecting Kashmir with the rest of the country.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and truck carrying fruits from Kashmir head for rest of the country through it.