'ISRO To Launch 2 Missions Under Gaganyaan Programme In 2023'

NEW DELHI: ISRO would launch two initial missions under the ‘Gaganyaan’ programme later this year followed by country’s maiden human space-flight mission in 2024, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said. “One mission will be unmanned and a female robot named ‘Vyommitra’ will be sent in the second one,” Singh said. The training of astronauts in Russia had to be stopped midway due to the pandemic, he said, adding that they have been sent again to complete the training.