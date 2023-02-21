Terror tusker kills 16 people in 12 days in Jharkhand
RANCHI: An elephant allegedly killed 16 people in five Jharkhand districts in the past 12 days, including four in a block in Ranchi on Tuesday, prompting the administration to impose prohibitory order under in Itki block to prevent further casualties.
The elephant had reportedly trampled to death four persons, including two women, in Lohardaga district on Monday and one on Sunday. It appeared to have entered Itki block on Monday night and reportedly killed four persons, including two women, and injured one on Tuesday morning.
“We have constituted a committee… headed by the Ranchi conservator of forest, which will determine if the same elephant has killed all the 16 people. If it certifies it, we will take a decision in a day or two,” said Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Sasikar Samanta.
“It seems that the elephant is behaving abruptly. The committee will examine if the elephant is deliberately killing people or the people themselves are responsible for their death,” Samanta added.
“Villagers are gathering near the elephant, which caused one death today. In a bid to stop them, Section 144 CrPC has been imposed by Ranchi administration,” said Ranchi divisional forest officer Srikant Verma said.
