BJP slams post showing Jagan feeding milk to child dressed as Lord Shiva

NEW DELHI: BJP's Andhra Pradesh co-incharge Sunil Deodhar has criticised a Twitter post in which Andhra CM Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is seen feeding milk to a child dressed as Lord Shiva, calling it "highly insulting".

The YSR Congress Party's post on Saturday was shared on Twitter by Deodhar that read '#YSRCP_Insults_Mahadeva'.

"A CM who aggressively converts Hindus to Christianity is now openly insulting Hindus by posting such a cartoon," a Twitter user posted on Sunday while sharing the YSR Congress' illustration that was displayed on the occasion of Mahashivratri. That post was re-tweeted by Deodhar.