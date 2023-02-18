Chidambaram slams George Soros over 'revival of democracy' remark

NEW DELHI: Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram on Saturday reacted sharply to George Soros's "revival of democracy" remark.

In a series of tweets he said, "I did not agree with most of what George Soros had said in the past and I do not agree with most of what he says now. But to label his remarks as an "attempt to topple the democratically elected government in India" is a puerile statement".