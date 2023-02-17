Karnataka Budget 2023-24: Bommai promises Ram Temple in Ramanagara

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday presented the State Budget for the financial year 2023-24, the last of the BJP regime, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in the State.

In his Budget speech, CM Bommai promised that a gigantic Ram Mandir will be constructed in the Ramanagara district of Karnataka and stated that Rs 1000 crore has been allocated for mutts and temples.

In the next two years, comprehensive development and renovation of various Temples and Mutts will be undertaken by our Government with an expenditure of Rs. 1,000 crore, Bommai said. A Rs 425 crore grant was allocated for the renovation of temples and mutts by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department in 2022-23.

The Chief Minister claimed that this budget will help the state for another 25 years.

AIIMS hospital to be constructed in Raichur, the chief minister announced in the budget. A sum of Rs. 11,236 crore have been allocated for drinking water purposes.