G20 Kant, UN Resident Coordinator attend 'Youth For LiFE'

NEW DELHI: G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant and United Nations Resident Coordinator Shombi Sharp today attended the Model G20 Discussion -' Youth for LiFE' in Delhi.

In his remarks at the meeting, Amitabh Kant said they will discuss youth's role in mission LiFE.

"How do we become agents of climate change? How do we actually switch off our lights? How do we switch off our taps? How do we do how do we walk? How do we cycle? How do we not use fossil fuel-based vehicles? Those are the challenges," Amitabh Kant said.

"The challenge, the discussion theme today is Youth for LiFE. How will you become agents of Lifestyle for Sustainability? And you will discuss the role of youth in mission LiFE and we will conclude the meeting the challenge is that we have to conclude the meeting with a delegates declaration," he added.

Kant stated that Sherpa has the challenge of arriving at a declaration at the end of Sherpa talks, which is then accepted by the leaders of the world. He said that he is "truly delighted" to have Shombi Sharp and welcomed him to the G20 Secretariat.

Amitabh Kant said, "During the course of this year, you are representing different countries and your challenge is that you should all be able to have extreme positions and yet, in the interest of the world, arrive at a communique, which is the declaration, the delegates declaration.

" He further said, "the declaration will be the guiding principles for youth-led mission LiFE. And this would be handed over to the chair of Youth 20 after the meeting. And all participating students would be given a medal."